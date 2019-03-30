484 booths ‘problematic’ in Krishna

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Friday said that 30,742 government staff have been engaged in the election duty in the district, apart from 7,297 police personnel. In an official release, Mr. Imtiaz said that 484 polling stations had been identified as ‘problematic’ among the total polling stations of 4,095. “A total of 4,080 polling stations are well connected with mobile network and special communication system would be set up for the rest of the polling stations,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

The Election Expenditure Observers of Lok Sabha and Assembly segments would be available at Haritha Hotel in Vijayawada between 9.45 a.m. and 10.45 a.m. every day.