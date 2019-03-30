Andhra Pradesh

484 booths ‘problematic’ in Krishna

more-in

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Friday said that 30,742 government staff have been engaged in the election duty in the district, apart from 7,297 police personnel. In an official release, Mr. Imtiaz said that 484 polling stations had been identified as ‘problematic’ among the total polling stations of 4,095. “A total of 4,080 polling stations are well connected with mobile network and special communication system would be set up for the rest of the polling stations,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

The Election Expenditure Observers of Lok Sabha and Assembly segments would be available at Haritha Hotel in Vijayawada between 9.45 a.m. and 10.45 a.m. every day.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 9:23:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/484-booths-problematic-in-krishna/article26681746.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story