August 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Andhra Pradesh Body Donors Association (APBDA) chairperson Guduri Seetamahalakshmi has said that 48,000 people have submitted their willingness papers for the donation of their bodies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In an awareness meeting jointly organised by the APBDA and GSL Medical College here on Wednesday, Ms. Seetamahalakshmi stressed the need for awareness on the body donation procedures. GSL College doctors and students were present in the meeting.

