48 people rescued from flash floods in Nandigama mandal in NTR District n Andhra Pradesh

July 28, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - NANDIGAMA (NTR DISTRICT)

:

Forty-eight villagers, trapped in flash floods in Kanchala Lanka, Ambapuram and other habitations, were rescued in NTR district by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and the Police, and were brought to safe places using cranes and ropes.

The river bed village, Kanchala Lanka, was completely surrounded by flood waters.

Water continued to flow on National Highway 65 at Ithavaram village in Nandigama mandal on Friday, as Munneru river, which was in spate, flooded the area.

Road communication from Vijayawada to Hyderabad was cut off, as knee-deep water flowed on the National Highway since Thursday. Road link to Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchikacherla, Nandigama and Jaggaiahpet was cut off causing severe inconvenience to the residents.

Police diverted APSRTC and private buses going towards Hyderabad via. Guntur, Macherla, Dachepalli, Piduguralla and Narkatpalli. Vehicular traffic, including many tractors, goods lorries and other vehicles, were seen in long queues on either side of the highway as the road was closed for the last 24 hours.

Pickets arranged

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajita Vejendla, on Friday visited Ithavaram village, where the Munneru was in spate and was overflowing on the National Highway. The Police Commissioner had an aerial view of the flood situation with the help of drones, and directed the staff not to allow any vehicle. Round-the-clock pickets have been arranged on the National Highway.

“One DCP, two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), four CIs and SIs are monitoring the situation. Besides, two NDRF and SDRF teams each have been deployed as a precautionary measure,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Essentials supplied

Ms. Ajita said that milk, drinking water, biscuit packets and other essential material had been supplied to the residents in Kanchala Lanka village.

The Police Commissioner directed the police deployed on the National Highway to be in touch with the Irrigation, Revenue and Police officials of Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts of Telangana, and take all precautionary steps.

“Flood may continue till Friday midnight. Traffic towards Hyderabad will be allowed if water level recedes by Saturday. Vehicles coming from Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Kakinada towards Hyderabad have been diverted via Guntur, Sattenapalli, Dachepalli, Pidiguralla and Narkatpalli,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.