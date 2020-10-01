48 farmers offer land for college in Nimmanapalle

As many as 48 farmers have voluntarily come forward to offer their lands for the construction of a medical college at Rachavetivaripalle in Nimmanapalle mandal, near Madanapalle, and the process of providing them compensation would be completed immediately, said Joint Collector M. Markandeyulu.

The Joint Collector, along with Sub-Collector (Madanapalle) M. Jahnavi, was inspecting the sites on Wednesday for the college that is to be constructed on 75 acres.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Markandeyulu said that the report pertaining to the land availability and willingness of the farmers to provide their lands had been submitted to the government and the process of disbursing the compensation at the rate of ₹7.45 lakh per acre was on the anvil. Those farmers having bore-well facility would be paid double the compensation. Thanking them, the Joint Collector said that the compensation would be immediately credited to their bank accounts.

The farmers said despite being dependent on the lands, they came forward to offer them to the district administration hoping for development of their village.