479 new cases in South Coastal A.P.

ONGOLE

25 July 2021 01:28 IST

Three more patients succumbed to coronavirus and new infections outnumbered recoveries in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Saturday.

As many as 479 persons contracted the disease while 404 patients recovered in Nellore and Prakasam. The toll rose to 1,927 as two persons in Prakasam and one in SPSR Nellore district died due of COVID during the period. With this, 981 persons in Prakasam and 946 in SPSR Nellore district succumbed to the disease so far.

The overall coronavirus case count inched closer to 2.61 lakh as 246 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 233 persons in Prakasam district tested positive for the disease. The number of active cases in Nellore rose by 87 to 2,512 where 158 persons recovered during the period. Prakasam saw 243 recoveries.

The region accounted for over 2.53 lakh recoveries including more than 1.29 lakh in SPSR Nellore district. The recovery rate stood at 97.16%.