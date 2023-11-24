ADVERTISEMENT

478 malnourished children provided help under ‘Bangaru Konda’ initiative in East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh, says District Collector

November 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

 Officials are providing nutritious food to 1,283 malnourished children and monitoring their growth under the initiative in the district

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha on Friday said that 478 malnourished children provided help during the ongoing ‘Bangaru Konda’ initiative.  In June, the initiative was adopted by the district officials on a voluntary basis to monitor the growth of the 1,283 children who reported malnourishment. 

The role of the officials is to fund the nutritious food to the respective child and monitor their growth status with the support of the locals.  “We will create awareness among the public representatives to adopt the children for their better health and growth,” said Ms. Madhavilatha. 

By Friday, as many as 38 more children suffering from malnourishment were found and they would soon be adopted under the ‘Bangaru Konda’ initiative.

