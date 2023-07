July 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

Forty-seven MBA students of RVR&JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram in Guntur district landed jobs at various companies during the campus selections for 2023-24, the college management said on Monday. Dr. Rayapati Srinivas, chairman of the institute, said that with this selection, the number of MBA students recruited from the campus crossed 1,500. The alumni of the college are employed in high positions at various multinational companies around the world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.