July 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

Forty-seven MBA students of RVR&JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram in Guntur district landed jobs at various companies during the campus selections for 2023-24, the college management said on Monday. Dr. Rayapati Srinivas, chairman of the institute, said that with this selection, the number of MBA students recruited from the campus crossed 1,500. The alumni of the college are employed in high positions at various multinational companies around the world.