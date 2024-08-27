GIFT a SubscriptionGift
47 girls of social welfare hostel taken ill in Kakinada district

All 47 students are out of danger, says Collector; District Medical and Health officials set up special medical camp on the hostel campus to screen remaining students who complained of poor-quality food served at dinner on Monday

Published - August 27, 2024 07:06 pm IST - YELESWARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

YELESWARAM

At least 47 girl students were taken ill on August 26, Monday, reportedly due to food poisoning at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Social Welfare Residential Hostel (Women) at Yeleswaram in Kakinada district. All the 47 girls, studying Class 10 and Intermediate are out of danger, claimed Collector Sagili Shanmohan.

Mr. Shanmohan stated that the girls had complained of stomach pain and vomiting on Monday morning and food poisoning was suspected to be the cause of the illness. 

“All the 47 girls have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Yeleswaram and they are out of danger now. They will be under the observation of the doctors for one more day,” said Mr. Shanmohan. 

The District Medical and Health officials have set up a special medical camp on the hostel campus to screen the remaining students, who complained of poor-quality food served at dinner on Monday.

Meanwhile, food safety authorities have collected food samples from the hostel and sent them for testing. Prathipadu MLA Varupula Satyaprabha, District Medical and Health Officer J. Narasimha Naik and District Hospitals Services Coordinator Dr. Swapna are monitoring the medical treatment.

