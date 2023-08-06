47 get jail term, 2,148 fined in drunk-driving cases in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh

August 06, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NANDYAL

Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy said 47 people were sentenced to jail terms and 2,148 were penalised in drunk driving cases in Nandyal district between January and June.

Speaking to the media here, the SP said a special drive was launched in Nandyal, Allagada, Dhone, and Atmakur divisions to reduce the incidence of drunk driving.

Of the 1,594 accused in Nandyal, 1,473 were fined and 32 were sentenced to jail terms. The fine collected amounted to ₹15.73 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 203 accused in Allagadda, 171 were penalised and 15 were imprisoned; the fine collected was ₹4.93 lakh. In Dhone, 532 of the 656 accused were penalised with a total fine of ₹6.65 lakh. Of the 373 accused in Atmakur, 19 were fined a total of ₹36,000. The SP said the special drive would continue in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.