47 get jail term, 2,148 fined in drunk-driving cases in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh

August 06, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy said 47 people were sentenced to jail terms and 2,148 were penalised in drunk driving cases in Nandyal district between January and June.

Speaking to the media here, the SP said a special drive was launched in Nandyal, Allagada, Dhone, and Atmakur divisions to reduce the incidence of drunk driving.

Of the 1,594 accused in Nandyal, 1,473 were fined and 32 were sentenced to jail terms. The fine collected amounted to ₹15.73 lakh.

Of the 203 accused in Allagadda, 171 were penalised and 15 were imprisoned; the fine collected was ₹4.93 lakh. In Dhone, 532 of the 656 accused were penalised with a total fine of ₹6.65 lakh. Of the 373 accused in Atmakur, 19 were fined a total of ₹36,000. The SP said the special drive would continue in the district.

