4.69 lakh children to get polio vaccine in E.G. today

KAKINADA

31 January 2021 10:04 IST

30 vehicles to be deployed in Agency area

East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao on Saturday said that more than 4.69 lakh children in the 0-5 age group would be administered the polio vaccine on Sunday across the district.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, he said, “More than 3.32 lakh children in rural area and 1.13 lakh children in urban areas will be covered in the polio vaccination drive in the district.” Thirty mobile vaccination vehicles will be deployed to cover the tribal pockets under the ITDA Rampachodavaram and Chintoor agencies. A door-to-door survey will be carried out on February 1 and 2 to administer the vaccine to those who missed it on Sunday. In Rajamahendravaram city, the door-to-door survey will be conducted for three days from February 1.

No COVID vaccination

“The ongoing exercise of COVID-19 vaccination has been suspended till February 3 in view of the polio vaccination drive,” said Dr. Gowreeswara Rao.

Advertising

Advertising