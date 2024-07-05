ADVERTISEMENT

4,602 Conocarpus trees to be felled citing health hazards in Kakinada smart city

Published - July 05, 2024 07:00 pm IST - KAKINADA

The move taken following the directive from Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and officials plan to replace them with oxygen-releasing species

The Hindu Bureau

The pollen of Conocarpus tree causes respiratory illnesses, say officials | Photo Credit: File photo

The Kakinada district authorities have banned growing of Conocarpus trees citing health hazards in the Kakinada smart city. 

The move came into force following a directive from Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan who reviewed the health and environmental hazards due to the presence of the species in the urban areas. Conocarpus species is native to Africa and being favoured for non-forest purposes and landscaping by the urban bodies in Andhra Pradesh. 

On July 5, Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili stated; “As many as 4,602 Conocarpus trees have been found in the Kakinada smart city. All of them will be cut down on a war-footing and they will be replaced with some species that release oxyzen”.

It is believed that the pollen of Conocarpus tree causes respiratory illness. The Forest Department and Kakinada Municipal Corporation authorities have been told to launch the drive from Vivekananda Park, where the civic body raised scores of Conocarpus trees long back. 

Forest Range Officer B. Padma, Kakinada Town Planning Officer K. Haridas, Horticulture Department Assistant Director T.V. Cyril will take steps to remove the Conocarpus trees and suggest an alternative species to be grown in the urban spaces in the Kakinada city.

