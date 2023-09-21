ADVERTISEMENT

46 trains passing through Vijayawada Division cancelled for two weeks

September 21, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway has announced cancellation of 46 trains passing through the Vijayawada Division due to the ongoing works in connection with the commissioning of the third line at Bapatla between Vijayawada and Gudur.

The trains running between Chennai and Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Vijayawada, Vijayawada and Gudur, Kazipet and Tirupati, and Bhubaneshwar and Tirupati are some of those that are cancelled from September 24 to October 11.

Eight more trains will be diverted during the same time.

