46 sets of nominations filed for West Rayalaseema MLC polls

February 22, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

By the last date of accepting nominations for the West Rayalaseema (Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur) Gradautes and Teachers’ Member of Legislative Council elections, 46 nominations were filed by candidates supported by major political parties and independents, on Wednesday.

Forest, and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy participated in the filing of nomination programme of YSRCP MLC candidates Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy contesting from Graduates Constituency and K. Ramachandra Reddy as Teachers’ Constituency candidate. Returning Officer In-Charge District Collector Kethan Garg accepted the nominations papers here.

The Minister told mediapersons that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had strengthened the candidature of Mangamma as MLC candidate from local bodies constituency. The Chief Minister had given priority to the SC, ST and BC candidates and fulfilling the promises. Only four Other Castes candidates were given MLC tickets, he pointed out.

The Left Parties candidate Nagaraju for Graduates constituency and Kathi Narasimha Reddy for the Teachers’ constituency too filed their nominations.