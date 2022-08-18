46 private buses seized for carrying commercial goods

Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR
August 18, 2022 03:13 IST

The Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner(DTC) on Tuesday booked cases against owners of 46 private buses plying between Hyderabad and Bengaluru for reportedly violating permit conditions in place for passenger buses. 

DTC N. Sivaram Prasad said that the buses, supposed to carry only luggage, were found to be carrying commercial goods.

The Transport Department officials seized the buses and warned the owners and drivers of criminal action if they continued carrying commercial goods.

Loading of commercial goods puts lives of passengers in danger, the DTC added.

