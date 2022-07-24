Andhra Pradesh

457 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in State

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 24, 2022 20:26 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 20:26 IST

The State reported 457 fresh COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

The cumulative tally increased to 23,29,479 and the number of active cases slightly decreased to 2,881.

As many as 415 patients have recovered in the past day and no deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 14,733.

During the past week, the State reported 3,285 infections and the daily tally was not less than 400.

