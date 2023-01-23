45,491 engineering graduates, two PhD holders vying for Sub-Inspector of Police jobs in Andhra Pradesh

January 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A recruitment drive taken up by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) to fill vacant posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police received a massive response from the job aspirants in the State.

The APSLPRB is going to conduct the preliminary written test as part of the recruitment drive to fill 411 posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police including 315 posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub-Inspectors of Police in Civil (Men & Women) and 96 posts of SCT Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Police in A.P. Special Police (Men).

A total of 1,73,047 candidates have registered for the preliminary written examination that will be conducted on February 19, 2023, and over 420 applicants will be vying for each of the 411 posts. For the posts of Police Constable, the competition was at 82 candidates per one post as 5.03 lakh had applied for 6,100 vacancies.

Speaking to The Hindu, APSLPRB Chairman Manish Kumar Sinha said that two of the applicants have PhD as an educational qualification and 179 candidates have completed M.Tech as per the declaration given in their application.

Nearly 60,000 candidates are B. Sc graduates and 45,491 candidates are engineering graduates while 34,592 are B. Com and 22,722 are B.A. graduates. Around 5,000 candidates have other qualifications equivalent to graduation or higher. Of the total applicants, 1,40,453 are male and 32,594 are female candidates.

The test will be in two papers in the morning and afternoon sessions. Candidates can download hall tickets before 11 a.m. on February 5.