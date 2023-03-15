4,534 DSC-1998 batch candidates to be appointed as Secondary Grade Teachers on contract basis in Andhra Pradesh

March 15, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has given its nod for appointment of 4,534 candidates from the DSC-1998 batch as Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) on contract basis with Minimum Time Scale (MTS) and the terms and conditions as applicable to contract employees.

An order released to this effect on March 15 (Wednesday) and signed by Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, said that the appointed candidates with B.Ed qualification would undergo a six-month bridge course in elementary education, recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) within two years of the date of their appointment.

It also said that the accommodation of the DSC-1998 batch candidates was a special case in exceptional circumstances on humanitarian grounds and that this should not be taken as a precedent. “Their appointment is purely on contract basis on terms and conditions applicable to contract employees as per the rules, without any scrutiny up to 60 years of age of the candidates,”said the G.O., adding that the candidates need to comply with any other academic or technical qualification norms prescribed by the next DSC and achieve them in two years.

It may be noted that while taking up general recruitment to fill the vacant SGT posts in the schools through DSC-1998, duly prescribing the minimum qualifying marks for OC, BC and SC/ST as 50, 45 and 40 respectively, the number of candidates called for interview were in the ratio of 1:3. The selection list of the candidates was prepared based on the marks secured by them in written test (85) and interview (15).

But due to inadequate number of qualified candidates for the posts, a fresh G.O. was issued on May 18 in 1998, reducing the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination for interview to 45, 40 and 35 for OC, BC and SC/ST candidates respectively.

Following requests by the candidates, who qualified for interview as per the pre-revised cut-off marks and could not get selected for the SGT posts in the final list prepared after reduction of cut-off marks, the Commissioner of School Education took the matter to the notice of the government which gave its nod for appointment of 4,534 candidates in the vacant posts.