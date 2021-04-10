453 new cases reported in South Coastal A.P.

Safety dose: A woman being administered a COVID-19 vaccine in Ongole on Friday.

10 April 2021 01:03 IST

One dies in Prakasam, while Nellore records zero deaths

The coronavirus infections continue to rise in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh as 453 persons tested positive for the virus in Prakasam and Nellore districts in 24 hours.

One person succumbed to the infection in Prakasam district, taking the toll to 588, said a health bulletin released by the government on Friday. However, the toll remained static at 518 in Nellore district during the period even as 3,817 persons underwent test.

The active cases rose to 2,487 as 292 persons tested positive in Nellore and 161 in Prakasam. With this, the cumulative tally in both the districts went up to 1,28,036. The recovery rate dipped to 97.19% as about 500 new cases were identified in the region on an average. So far, 1.24 lakh persons have recovered in these districts.

7,000 persons get the jab

“There is no shortage of vaccine. We get replenishment of the stock on a regular basis,” said Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P. Ratnavalli, adding that the district has now 30,000 doses of the vaccine. More than 7,000 persons got inoculated on Friday, a report compiled by the COVID-19 Cell said. Over 2.08 lakh persons have been administered the vaccine in the district so far.