₹4,525 crore for nine-hour free power supply to farm sector

On the crucial power (electricity) front, the government has allocated ₹6,861 crore in the 2019-20 budget, which is a 63% increase over ₹4,193 crore earmarked in the previous year (2018-19).

A significant chunk of it – ₹4,525 crore – is earmarked to supply free power to the farmers for nine hours during day time. It includes ₹1,700 crore already sanctioned for strengthening the State-wide network of feeders to give free power.

Besides, a sum of ₹1,542 crore has been allocated to the AP-Transco for servicing its debt on account of ‘Vidyut bonds’ issued to fund projects undertaken in the last five years.

Another major allocation is ₹475 crore for the AP-Transco to subsidise the tariff for aquaculture farmers.

Apart from these, there have been no significant allocations towards the capital expenditure being incurred by the power utilities on thermal generation while a major portion of the investments in the renewable energy space came from independent producers.

Finance Minister Bugganan Rajendranath Reddy stated that the government had inherited a debt of ₹20,000 crore from the previous dispensation in the power sector, and the energy corporations faced the prospect of losing power supply from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) due to their dismal financial standing. He suggested that the government was on the job of streamlining the renewable energy purchases which the TDP government made at “exorbitant costs in an imprudent manner.”

Mr. Rajendranath said, while the norm was to source 5% of energy requirement from renewable sources, the previous government purchased about 20% from high-cost renewable sources aggregating to about 8,000 MW.

The government embarked on the process of finding out lapses in the execution of power projects and reviewing the wind and solar PPAs for calling reverse tenders to make good some of the losses.