451 new cases, 2 deaths in Prakasam

The cumulative tally in South Coastal Andhra rose to over 2.42 lakh as 235 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 451 persons in Prakasam tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Two patients in Prakasam district and one in SPSR Nellore district succumbed to the viral disease. With this, the toll marginally rose to 1,776 in the region, a health bulletin released by the State government said on Saturday night.

At least 892 patients in Prakasam district and 508 in SPSR Nellore district were declared recovered from the disease during the period. As a result, the number of active cases dropped to 10,092 in the region, including 4,509 in Prakasam district.

With this, the recovery rate improved further to 95.53%. So far, over 2.31 lakh patients have recuperated in the two districts.