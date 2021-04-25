Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 25 April 2021 23:01 IST
45,000 vaccine doses arrive in E.G.
As many as 45,000 Covishield vaccine doses have arrived in East Godavari district and they would be administered on Monday.
Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that the vaccine would be administered to those waiting to get the second dose. The vaccines have been transported to the targeted locations – Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and Area Hospitals.
