450 fire personnel to be deployed at pushkar ghats

Director of Fire Services Jayaram Naik and Regional Fire Officer Southern Region E. Swamy inspecting a Pushkar ghat at Gundrevula in Kurnool district on Thursday.

KURNOOL

13 November 2020 00:55 IST

‘Lifebuoys, life jackets and other equipment are being kept ready’

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services Department will deploy 450 personnel and four Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs), six fire tenders and six mini tenders during the Tungabhadra Pushkaram, which is scheduled to be organised from November 20 to December 1.

Director of Fire services Jayaram Naik and Regional Fire Officer Southern Region E. Swamy on Thursday visited the Pushkar ghats at Kurnool, Mantralayam and in Kodumur constituency to check the preparedness of the infrastructure and fire-fighting arrangements.

Advertising

Advertising

District Fire Officer Sreenivasa Reddy said that ropes, lifebuoys, life jackets, and other equipment were being kept ready in case of any emergency. The State government has prohibited holy dip in the river during the pushkaram, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in view. All the protocols will be followed as per the directive of the Health Ministry. Buses would be run during that period from various parts of Kurnool and Anantapur.