45 persons from same apartment test positive in Samalkota

With the highest single-day spike of 117 cases reported in East Godavari district since Friday, the tally of positive COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,000-mark with the reporting of 1,177 cases. The district also saw two persons succumb to the virus, taking the death toll to 14.

According to a bulletin issued by District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday, of the 117 new cases, eight had travel history and arrived the district recently.

In Samalkota, 45 people tested positive for the COVID-19 and all of them are living in the same apartment. The district authorities conducted tests on them after a person tested positive for the virus.

“All the elderly people tested positive for COVID from the Samalkota apartment have been sent to Visakhapatnam and GGH in Kakinada for treatment”, said District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik.

Eighteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kakanada and seven in Kakinada rural. In Rajamahendravaram city and rural, 13 persons tested positive.

Two persons tested positive earlier recovered and were discharged from the hospital in the East Godavari district on Saturday.