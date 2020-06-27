45 persons from same apartment test positive in Samalkota

With the highest single-day spike of 117 cases reported in East Godavari district since Friday, the tally of positive COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,000-mark with the reporting of 1,177 cases. The district also saw two persons succumb to the virus, taking the death toll to 14.
According to a bulletin issued by District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday, of the 117 new cases, eight had travel history and arrived the district recently.
In Samalkota, 45 people tested positive for the COVID-19 and all of them are living in the same apartment. The district authorities conducted tests on them after a person tested positive for the virus.
“All the elderly people tested positive for COVID from the Samalkota apartment have been sent to Visakhapatnam and GGH in Kakinada for treatment”, said District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik.
Eighteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kakanada and seven in Kakinada rural. In Rajamahendravaram city and rural, 13 persons tested positive.
Two persons tested positive earlier recovered and were discharged from the hospital in the East Godavari district on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath