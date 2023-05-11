45 mandals in Andhra Pradesh likely to experience heatwave on May 11

May 11, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Several mandals in Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions in the days to come, as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

On May 11, one mandal each in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli and Kakinada districts may experience severe heatwave, while 45 manalds in 11 districts are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

The 45 mandals included 14 in Anakapalli, nine in Kakinada, five in Alluri Sitharama Raju, four each in Eluru and Guntur, two each in East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Konaseema, and one each in Krishna, NTR and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

On May 12, 104 mandals in 13 districts are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

On May 10 (Wednesday), nine mandals in five districts experienced heatwave conditions, and the maximum temperature crossed 40° Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.5° Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswara of Palnadu district, while Kadapa recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2° Celsius.

