ADVERTISEMENT

45 mandals in Andhra Pradesh likely to experience heatwave on May 11

May 11, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jangamaheswara of Palnadu district records the highest maximum temperature of 40.5° Celsius

Tharun Boda

A woman covering her face to protect herself from the scorching heat while walking on the road in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Several mandals in Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions in the days to come, as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

On May 11, one mandal each in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli and Kakinada districts may experience severe heatwave, while 45 manalds in 11 districts are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

The 45 mandals included 14 in Anakapalli, nine in Kakinada, five in Alluri Sitharama Raju, four each in Eluru and Guntur, two each in East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Konaseema, and one each in Krishna, NTR and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 12, 104 mandals in 13 districts are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

On May 10 (Wednesday), nine mandals in five districts experienced heatwave conditions, and the maximum temperature crossed 40° Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.5° Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswara of Palnadu district, while Kadapa recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2° Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US