4,453 hectares of paddy inundated in East Godavari district

At least 4,453 hectares of paddy fields have been inundated across the East Godavari district owing to incessant rains reported over the past 48 hours due to cyclone Gulab.

According to Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, the total extent of 2,573 hectares of paddy fields remain under the sheet of rainwater across the district.

The paddy fields in an extent of above 137 hectares have been collapsed and expected to survive only after the rainwater is let out from the fields. The total extent of land under the paddy cultivation is above 2.22 lakh hectares in the Kharif 2021-22 in the East Godavari district.

The officials led by Joint Director (Agriculture-East Godavari) are enumerating the damage of the crops including horticulture and commercial crops.