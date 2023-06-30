ADVERTISEMENT

443 cases booked against people for engaging child labour in Andhra Pradesh

June 30, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Labour Department rescues 727 children, reunites many with parents; show-cause notices served on 143 establishments

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Children taking cattle for grazing in the forest at Edugurallapalli village on the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border. The children are school dropouts, like many others in the Agency area, and spend their day in the forests collecting wood and forest produce to help their families eke out a living. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

In a major drive against child labour, officials of the Labour Department rescued 727 children who were working at various establishments and booked cases against the owners in many of the cases.

A majority of the children who were rescued from hazardous and non-hazardous conditions were handed over to their parents while the others were shifted to Child Care Institutions (CCIs).

Following the directions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Labour, Education, Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), Revenue, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Medical and Health, Police and other departments participated in the raids over the last 30 days.

Representatives of Child Rights Advocation Foundation (CRAF) and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) coordinated with the district-level nodal officers in taking up the drive, said Labour Commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu.

“In all, 443 cases have been registered against the owners of the establishments, industries and factories across the State under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. The owners paid ₹11.08 lakh to the children as per the Act,” the Commissioner said.

Besides, notices have been served on 142 traders, who employed children as workers. As many as 29 children working in hazardous conditions have been rescued and 23 street children were also identified, Mr. Seshagiri Babu said.

Fifty teams participated in the drive conducted at the village and mandal-level in each district. Counselling was given to the parents and the children on behalf of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members and they explained the consequences and impact of child labour on the children’s lives.

“NCPCR and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), monitored the drive from time to time. Instructions have been given to the Deputy Commissioners of Labour (DCLs), who were the nodal officers for the month-long drive, to ensure that the rescued children were admitted to schools and that follow-up action was being taken,” Mr. Seshagiri Babu said.

CONNECT WITH US