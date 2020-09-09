₹4,396 crore grant for ‘YSR Aasara’ scheme

VIJAYAWADA

09 September 2020 23:12 IST

The State government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction for a sum of ₹4,396 crore from out of the Backward Classes Welfare Department's 2020 - 21 budget for implementing the 'YSR Aasara' scheme, according to G.O. Rt.No.83 issued by special chief secretary (BC welfare) K. Praveen Kumar.

It was stated that the sanctioned amount includes roughly ₹3,028 crore for the AP Backward Classes Cooperative Finance Corporation, ₹1,052 crore for AP State Economically Backward Classes Welfare and Development Corporation and nearly ₹316 crore for AP State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation.

YSR Aasara is meant for providing financial assistance to Self- Help Groups (SHGs) which availed bank loans for meeting all types of financial needs, in the form of reimbursement of entire outstanding loans as on April 11, 2019 in four instalments through the respective corporations from the financial year 2020-21.