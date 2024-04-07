ADVERTISEMENT

439 liquor bottles seized, one arrested in P.V. Puram

April 07, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The B.V. Peta police of Prakasam district seized 439 liquor bottles and arrested one person at P.V. Puram village on Sunday.

The police team, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil, while conducting a vehicle inspection, intercepted an auto stacked with liquor bottles in P.V. Puram village in Bestavaripeta mandal. Police seized both the vehicle and the liquor stocks, and are verifying the origin and destination of the seized liquor. Further investigation will be conducted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US