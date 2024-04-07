439 liquor bottles seized, one arrested in P.V. Puram

April 07, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - ONGOLE

The B.V. Peta police of Prakasam district seized 439 liquor bottles and arrested one person at P.V. Puram village on Sunday.

The police team, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil, while conducting a vehicle inspection, intercepted an auto stacked with liquor bottles in P.V. Puram village in Bestavaripeta mandal. Police seized both the vehicle and the liquor stocks, and are verifying the origin and destination of the seized liquor. Further investigation will be conducted.