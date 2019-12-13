439 checkposts to monitor illegal transport of sand, liquor

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Friday said that 439 checkposts would be set up across the State to check the illegal transport of sand and liquor.

Addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat, Ms. Sawhney asked the officials to ensure that the checkposts were set up at the earliest and staff were appointed. Each checkpost would be manned by a police personnel and three other staff.

She wanted the officials to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, uninterrupted power supply and toilets at the checkposts. “The Mines Department will set up the checkposts and ensure their maintenance,” said Ms. Sawhney.

‘216 checkposts set up’

She said the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was particular about the curbing the illicit transport of liquor and sand. The departments must work in tandem and expedite the task.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi said that construction of 216 checkposts had been completed and the remaining 130 were in progress.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Girija Shankar, Director General (SPF) N.V. Surendra Babu, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Department of Mines Secretary Ram Gopal and other officials were present in the meeting.