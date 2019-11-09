437 quintals ofonions seized,12 cases booked

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department conducted raids on onion traders and seized 437 quintals of stocks worth about ₹18,69 lakh. They booked cases against 12 traders for storing stocks illegally and slapped a penalty of ₹47,893 on them.

Following directions by Director-General (V&E) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, the vigilance teams conducted raids on 14 traders in Prakasam, Chittoor and Krishna districts and booked cases against 12 traders.

The stocks were seized and handed over to the marketing officials who filed cases against the traders under Section.17 (c) of the AP Agricultural Produce and Live Stock Markets Act, 1966, according to the Vigilance officials.