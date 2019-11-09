Andhra Pradesh

437 quintals ofonions seized,12 cases booked

more-in

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department conducted raids on onion traders and seized 437 quintals of stocks worth about ₹18,69 lakh. They booked cases against 12 traders for storing stocks illegally and slapped a penalty of ₹47,893 on them.

Following directions by Director-General (V&E) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, the vigilance teams conducted raids on 14 traders in Prakasam, Chittoor and Krishna districts and booked cases against 12 traders.

The stocks were seized and handed over to the marketing officials who filed cases against the traders under Section.17 (c) of the AP Agricultural Produce and Live Stock Markets Act, 1966, according to the Vigilance officials.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2019 12:16:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/437-quintals-of-onions-seized-12-cases-booked/article29925739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY