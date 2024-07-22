ADVERTISEMENT

436 students join RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT on first day of admissions

Published - July 22, 2024 09:38 pm IST - NUZVID (ELURU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Nuzvid IIIT director Prof. M. Chandrashekar and admissions (convenor) Prof. S. Amarendra Kumar handed over the admission card to the University Entrance Test first ranker P. Likitha during the first day of the admission process on Monday.

Likitha, a native of Kotha Vepakuppam village in Tirupati district, has been enrolled in the 2024-25 admissions, said Prof. Chandrashekar, and congratulated her on the occasion. Speaking to the press, Prof. Amarendra Kumar said that, out of the 515 students invited for admissions on the first day, 436 took admissions. “We have arranged registration counters, fee, academic verification, data entry, certificate and ID card counters for the students,” said the RGUKT admissions convenor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US