436 students join RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT on first day of admissions

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Nuzvid IIIT director Prof. M. Chandrashekar and admissions (convenor) Prof. S. Amarendra Kumar handed over the admission card to the University Entrance Test first ranker P. Likitha during the first day of the admission process on Monday.

Likitha, a native of Kotha Vepakuppam village in Tirupati district, has been enrolled in the 2024-25 admissions, said Prof. Chandrashekar, and congratulated her on the occasion. Speaking to the press, Prof. Amarendra Kumar said that, out of the 515 students invited for admissions on the first day, 436 took admissions. “We have arranged registration counters, fee, academic verification, data entry, certificate and ID card counters for the students,” said the RGUKT admissions convenor.

