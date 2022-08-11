4.35 lakh cusecs released from Pulichintala 

Keeping in view of flood coming from Nagarjuna Sagar and catchment areas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials have released 4.35 lakh cusecs of flood waters from the Pulichintala project. The project authorities lifted 17 gates to a height of 3.5 feet to discharge the flood.

For the first time this season, 17 gates of Pulichintala Project were lifted and flood water was discharged on Thursday. The WRD officials are expecting that flood may reach the Prakasam Barrage by midnight of Thursday.

Irrigation Circle Vijayawada Superintending Engineer (SE), Sesham Tirumala Rao said, “We are expecting more than 4.50 lakh cusecs of flood from Pulichintala Project. As of now, we are releasing about 1,06,370 cusecs of flood downstream of the Prakasam Barrage.”

In addition to Pulichintala, flood water is coming from Paleru, Kattaleru, and Wyra tributaries. So, the WRD lifted all 70 gates and discharged 1,06,370 cusecs of flood into the sea. Of the 70 gates, 60 gates were raised to a height of 2 feet and 10 gates by 1 foot.

To maintain Prakasam Barrage crest gates level 12 feet, the department released 12,539 cusecs of water into canals. More than 1,18,909 cusecs of flood water is coming from the upper area and the same was released into the sea and canals, he said.