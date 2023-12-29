ADVERTISEMENT

435 candidates get placed through job mela

December 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao spoke at the job mela organised at Avanthi Engineering College campus of Cherukupalli of Vizinagaram district on Friday.

Former minister and chairman of Avanthi Group of Colleges Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that students who work on their technical and communication skills constantly have higher chances of getting placed in software, pharmaceutical, and other industries. He presented 435 certificates to selected candidates at the valedictory function of two job melas held at Avanthi Engineering College of Cherukupalli, Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Rao said that the candidates who could not get placed in the job mela should upskill themselves by taking certificate courses and attending training programs organised by reputed institutions.

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory’s Associate Director R.Srihari, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Lead Corporator V. Satyanarayana Raju, and others congratulated the selected candidates and nearly 35 major companies conducted interviews and group discussions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US