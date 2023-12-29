GIFT a SubscriptionGift
435 candidates get placed through job mela

December 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao spoke at the job mela organised at Avanthi Engineering College campus of Cherukupalli of Vizinagaram district on Friday.

Former minister and chairman of Avanthi Group of Colleges Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that students who work on their technical and communication skills constantly have higher chances of getting placed in software, pharmaceutical, and other industries. He presented 435 certificates to selected candidates at the valedictory function of two job melas held at Avanthi Engineering College of Cherukupalli, Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Rao said that the candidates who could not get placed in the job mela should upskill themselves by taking certificate courses and attending training programs organised by reputed institutions.

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory’s Associate Director R.Srihari, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Lead Corporator V. Satyanarayana Raju, and others congratulated the selected candidates and nearly 35 major companies conducted interviews and group discussions.

