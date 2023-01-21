43,233 candidates to appear for police constable prelim exam in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

January 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the police constable preliminary examination by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) in South Coastal region on Sunday.

In all, 22,281 candidates in Prakasam district and 20,952 candidates in SPSR Nellore district will appear for the preliminary written test to be conducted in 90 examination centres in the two districts.

After visiting some of the examination centres in Ongole of Prakasam district on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said the candidates should come with blue or black ball pen, admit card and identity card for the examination, adding that electronic gadgets including mobile phones and digital watches would not be allowed.

candidates would be allowed into the examination hall from 9 a.m. for the test that begins from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Photocopy shops in the vicinity of the examination centres would have to down the shutters, she said, and asked the aspirants to be wary of conmen promising jobs as merit alone would matter during the selection process.

Overseeing the arrangements in Nellore, Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao said 500 police officers and personnel were drafted for the smooth conduct of the examination in 52 centres set up in the district.

50 special buses to run

The APSRTC would run 50 special buses to the examination centres and take necessary precautions to avoid traffic jams, he added.

After the preliminary examination, the candidates will have to appear for Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Standards Test (MST), Final Mains Exam, personal Interview and document verification before merit list is finalised.