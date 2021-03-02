432 govt., 92 pvt. hospitals to offer vaccine in State

VIJAYAWADA

02 March 2021 02:07 IST

3,165 receive first dose on first day of third phase

The COVID-19 vaccine for eligible persons in the third phase will be available at 432 government and 92 private hospitals across the State.

In a release, the Health department said that persons aged above 60 and those aged between 45 and 59 with chronic ailments can register for the vaccination by visiting cowin.gov.in web portal and get the vaccination as per the appointment issued.

Persons with chronic ailments need to upload a doctor’s recommendation letter in a prescribed format.

Any recognised document with photo ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID card, passport, driver’s licence and PAN card can be uploaded as proof of identity.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the third phase, 3,165 beneficiaries received the first dose of vaccine on Monday.

Of them, 1,268 beneficiaries were aged between 45 and 59 and had chronic ailments while the remaining 1,897 were aged above 60.

As many as 3,044 beneficiaries received Covishield while only 121 beneficiaries received Covaxin vaccine.

Overall, 14,701 beneficiaries including health workers, frontline staff, government employees and general public received the vaccine on the day. While 11,614 of them received the first dose, 3,087 received the second dose.