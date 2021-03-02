432 govt., 92 pvt. hospitals to offer vaccine in State

The COVID-19 vaccine for eligible persons in the third phase will be available at 432 government and 92 private hospitals across the State.
In a release, the Health department said that persons aged above 60 and those aged between 45 and 59 with chronic ailments can register for the vaccination by visiting cowin.gov.in web portal and get the vaccination as per the appointment issued.
Persons with chronic ailments need to upload a doctor’s recommendation letter in a prescribed format.
Any recognised document with photo ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID card, passport, driver’s licence and PAN card can be uploaded as proof of identity.
Meanwhile, on the first day of the third phase, 3,165 beneficiaries received the first dose of vaccine on Monday.
Of them, 1,268 beneficiaries were aged between 45 and 59 and had chronic ailments while the remaining 1,897 were aged above 60.
As many as 3,044 beneficiaries received Covishield while only 121 beneficiaries received Covaxin vaccine.
Overall, 14,701 beneficiaries including health workers, frontline staff, government employees and general public received the vaccine on the day. While 11,614 of them received the first dose, 3,087 received the second dose.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath