43% students pass Intermediate first year supplementary exams in Andhra Pradesh

Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh released the results of the first year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)-2024 on June 26 (Wednesday). The results of the second year supplementary examinations were declared on June 18.

Candidates can find the results on https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in, while the short marks memo will be available in the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) portal https://bieap.apcfss.in from July 1.

Of the total 1,33,591 students who wrote the supplementary test, 56,836 (43%) passed. As many as 2,06,829 students appeared for the test to improve their marks and 1,63,101 (79%) improved their results.

Students from Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district recorded the highest pass percentage of 67, as 1,766 of the total 2,655 candidates, who appeared for the examinations, cleared it. Their counterparts from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district registered the lowest pass percentage of 31. Of the total 3,745 candidates who appeared for the test, 1,143 passed.

Mr. Lokesh took to the social media platform X to congratulate the students who passed the examinations and those who have improved their earlier marks and wished them the best for their future endeavours.

Reverification of answer scripts

Officials from the BIE said there was a provision for the first-year candidates to apply for reverification of valued answer scripts from June 28 to July 4. The application fee for reverification is ₹1,000 per subject, they said.

