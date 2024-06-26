GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

43% students pass Intermediate first year supplementary exams in Andhra Pradesh

The results are available at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in; the short marks memo will be available at https://bieap.apcfss.in from July 1

Published - June 26, 2024 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh released the results of the first year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)-2024 on June 26 (Wednesday). The results of the second year supplementary examinations were declared on June 18.

Candidates can find the results on https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in, while the short marks memo will be available in the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) portal https://bieap.apcfss.in from July 1.

Of the total 1,33,591 students who wrote the supplementary test, 56,836 (43%) passed. As many as 2,06,829 students appeared for the test to improve their marks and 1,63,101 (79%) improved their results.

Students from Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district recorded the highest pass percentage of 67, as 1,766 of the total 2,655 candidates, who appeared for the examinations, cleared it. Their counterparts from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district registered the lowest pass percentage of 31. Of the total 3,745 candidates who appeared for the test, 1,143 passed.

Mr. Lokesh took to the social media platform X to congratulate the students who passed the examinations and those who have improved their earlier marks and wished them the best for their future endeavours.

Reverification of answer scripts

Officials from the BIE said there was a provision for the first-year candidates to apply for reverification of valued answer scripts from June 28 to July 4. The application fee for reverification is ₹1,000 per subject, they said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.