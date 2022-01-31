43 persons arrested in flesh trade racket

VIJAYAWADA

Stern action will be taken against the accused, says Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson

In an organised flesh trade racket, the police have so far arrested 43 persons, including a few women, for allegedly pushing a minor girl into prostitution.

The Arundulpet police of Guntur Urban district, who are probing the case, are trying to identify the remaining accused in the case. The victim’s mother was admitted with COVID in Government General Hospital, Guntur, in June last year, and died while undergoing treatment. The girl who assisted her mother in the hospital was infected with the virus. A woman reportedly promised the victim’s father to provide ayurvedic medicine to the girl for COVID and took the victim along with her. Later, she allegedly sold away the girl to different persons in Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Hyderabad and other places.

When the girl fell sick, the organisers admitted her in a hospital and when the doctors asked to submit the patient’s ID proof, they reportedly escaped. In December last year, the girl escaped from the gang, reached her home and explained to her father on how she was forced into flesh trade.

A.P. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that the police so far arrested 43 accused, including a few persons from Telangana, who were allegedly involved in the racket.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said that police registered a case against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and other Sections.

Financial aid

“Stern action would be taken against the accused, and the Mahila Commission is taking measures to prevent trafficking in the State,” Ms. Padma told The Hindu on Sunday.

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Director (PD) of Guntur district B. Manoranjani said that government would provide financial aid to the girl under Victim Compensation Scheme, as per GO.28.

“The girl was sent for medical examination and her health condition is stable. The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials are providing counselling to the minor,” Ms. Manoranjani said.