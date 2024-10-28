GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

43 motor vehicles seized during cordon and search operations in Nandyal

Operation focused on several areas, including Kocheruvu, Mahadevapuram, Jillella, Isaka, Nandikotkur rural and Pedda Kopperla villages

Updated - October 28, 2024 06:54 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

In a proactive effort to prevent crime and uphold law and order, Nandyal District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana on Monday directed local police officers to undertake coordinated cordon and search operations across various locations.

The operation focused on several areas, including Kocheruvu village under the jurisdiction of the Dhone Rural police station, Mahadevapuram village under the Allagadda Rural Circle of Sirivella police station and Jillella village in Nandyal Taluk Rural limits. Searches were conducted in Iskala village under the Pawanapadu police station limits, as well as in Nandikotkur rural and Pedda Kopperla village under Revanur police limits.

During these simultaneous operations, police teams conducted thorough searches of the residences belonging to individuals with known criminal backgrounds. In total, they seized 43 motor vehicles that lacked proper documentation, alongside several bikes. The police also engaged in awareness programmes aimed at educating local villagers about the risks and consequences of illegal activities.

The SP reiterated the commitment to taking stringent action against anyone caught engaging in unlawful behaviour. He also said that such coordinated cordon search operations would be conducted continuously as part of their ongoing strategy to counter crime.

Published - October 28, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.