4.26 lakh pilgrims had darshan through Vaikunta Dwaram

TTD could successfully overcome COVID crisis, says EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said that 4.26 lakh pilgrims were provided darshan through the ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ for 10 days by duly following COVID-19 protocol.

Speaking after unfurling the tricolour at the Republic Day celebrations here on Tuesday, he said the decision to keep the much-revered threshold open for 10 days for the first time ever was taken after consulting 26 Peethadipathis and implemented during December 25 to January 3.

“The TTD could successfully overcome COVID crisis and the lockdown with team effort from the strong workforce. The ‘nitya kainkaryams’ were performed by the dedicated religious staff in ekantam (in private) without any deviation of the Agamic rules, under the supervision of Tirumala Jeeyangar Swamijis. The institution won accolades for this team effort,” Dr. Reddy observed.

He explained how the Sanatana Dharma was promoted through the conduct of ‘Gudiko Gomata’ to donate a cow and calf to select temples in various states, ‘Dharmic’ events at Tirumala and construction of Venkateswara temples across the nation. The parade feat by NCC cadets and equestrian team became the cynosure of all eyes. Merit certificates were distributed to 38 senior officers and 243 employees.

Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officers P. Basant Kumar and Sada Bhargavi, Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy and others took part.