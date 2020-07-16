423 children undergo COVID tests

The police rescued more than 1,000 children who had gone missing and restored most of them to their parents on the first day of Operation Muskaan launched on Tuesday. Of the 1,193 children rescued under Operation Muskaan Covid-19, phase 6, 1,035 were restored to their parents. Operation Muskaan is guided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi.
Director-General of CID, Mr. P.V Sunil Kumar said 423 of the rescued children underwent tests for COVID-19.
Prize for stories
The AP CID has come out with an offer for any one who wishes to write interesting stories of children who had been rescued and restored to their parents. “We have announced a cash prize of ₹10,000 to those who write interesting stories of children and their experiences. Those interested can send the stories to Additional SP, CID, Saritha WhatsApp no 9494471694 or through e mail spwpccidap@gmail.com,” said Mr. Kumar.
