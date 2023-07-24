4,22,355 pucca houses built in Andhra Pradesh under in three years under PMAY-U

July 24, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

UnionMinister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on July 24 (Monday) said in the Rajya Sabha that a total of 4,22,355 pucca houses had been built in Andhra Pradesh in the last three years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been providing the Central assistance under the scheme since June 25, 2015 for providing pucca houses to the eligible beneficiaries in urban areas.

The Central assistance amounted to ₹11,273.55 crore. At the national level, a total of 39,63,232 pucca houses have been built in 28 States and eight Union Territories, and Central assistance of ₹47,332 crore has been utilised since the 2020-21 financial year, he said while replying a question posed by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani.

Mr. Nathwani sought to know the number of pucca houses built under the PMAY (U) for providing housing to the economically weaker sections in urban areas in the last three years and the State-wise details of the financial assistance provided and utilised.

The Union Minister said the implementation period of PMAY-U which was earlier up to March 31, 2022 has been extended up to December 31, 2024, except for the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme vertical, without changing its funding pattern and implementation methodology.