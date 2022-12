December 18, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST)

The Vadaanya Janaa Society, a non-profit organsation, conducted a talent test for Sri Sathya Sai district government school students on Sunday. In all, 4,200 students of Classes 9 and 10 took the test at six exam centres at Kothacheruvu. District Collector P. Basant Kumar and DEO Meenakshamma visited the examination centres. The top 50 winners will get a prize money of ₹2 lakh.