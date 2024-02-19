ADVERTISEMENT

42 Tribal Welfare Ashram School students taken ill in Eluru district

February 19, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ELURU

Food poisoning susupected to be cause of illness; health condition of the two boys is said to be critical

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

ELURU

As many as 42 inmates of Tribal Welfare Ashram School-cum-Hostel (Boys-Jeelugumilli) on February 19 (Monday) fell ill reportedly due to food poisoning in the Eluru district. The health condition of the two boys is said to be critical. 

“Except for two students, the rest of them are being treated in the medical camp set up on the hostel campus. The health condition of the students is stable by Monday evening”, said District Hospital Services Coordinator K. Paul Sateesh. 

The two students whose health condition was critical are being treated in Jangaredigudem area hospital. The medical camp will continue for some more days to monitor the health condition of all the inmates of the hostel, said Mr. Paul Sateesh

