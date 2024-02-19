GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

42 Tribal Welfare Ashram School students taken ill in Eluru district

Food poisoning susupected to be cause of illness; health condition of the two boys is said to be critical

February 19, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ELURU

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

ELURU

As many as 42 inmates of Tribal Welfare Ashram School-cum-Hostel (Boys-Jeelugumilli) on February 19 (Monday) fell ill reportedly due to food poisoning in the Eluru district. The health condition of the two boys is said to be critical. 

“Except for two students, the rest of them are being treated in the medical camp set up on the hostel campus. The health condition of the students is stable by Monday evening”, said District Hospital Services Coordinator K. Paul Sateesh. 

The two students whose health condition was critical are being treated in Jangaredigudem area hospital. The medical camp will continue for some more days to monitor the health condition of all the inmates of the hostel, said Mr. Paul Sateesh

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / school / students / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.